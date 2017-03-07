App Of The Week: Adobe Spark

If you want to spice up your social media graphics but feel like you don’t have the design skills, I’ve got a free app that will make you look like a pro in no time. With Adobe Spark post, you can create stunning graphics for social media in a flash.

Choose a template for inspiration and style. Change any of the design elements such as background image, text and color pallet. Try different formats just by tapping. Add animation for extra pop.

Share the post on social media or save it as an image.

This is an easy and powerful tool for quickly creating post for anything from wedding announcements to marketing graphics.

This free app is available on IOS and on the web.

I’m Francie Black, for more information visit techtangotoday.com