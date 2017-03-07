Billion Auto – Collision Center Disassembly/Reassembly

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is hiring for a full time Rebuild Tech!

Key Areas of Responsibility:

• Check-in and prewash vehicle.

• Map unrelated/prior damage.

• Take photos of damage.

• Read estimate and compare estimate to damage.

• Tear down per estimate/estimates.

• Reassembly of vehicles after repairs are completed.

We offer a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

• Own set of tools

• Ability to use a variable speed sander/polisher

• Ability to use a computer

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3942

jobs@billionauto.com

Apply in person at our Human Resource office (address above – connected to KDLT news station) Monday-Friday 8am-5pm or apply on our career site using the URL below.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/collision-center-rebuild-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1448