Billion Auto – Collision Center Disassembly/Reassembly
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto is hiring for a full time Rebuild Tech!
Key Areas of Responsibility:
• Check-in and prewash vehicle.
• Map unrelated/prior damage.
• Take photos of damage.
• Read estimate and compare estimate to damage.
• Tear down per estimate/estimates.
• Reassembly of vehicles after repairs are completed.
We offer a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements:
• Own set of tools
• Ability to use a variable speed sander/polisher
• Ability to use a computer
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3942
jobs@billionauto.com
Apply in person at our Human Resource office (address above – connected to KDLT news station) Monday-Friday 8am-5pm or apply on our career site using the URL below.
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/collision-center-rebuild-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1448