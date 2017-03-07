Billion Auto – Experienced Body Shop Tech

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

We are looking for a quality candidate to join our Collision/Repair team in Sioux Falls as a Body Shop Technician. Billion Automotive operates some of the best body shops in the area. Come join a great team!

We offer air conditioned facilities with state of the art equipment.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

• Read technical drawings

• Read work order, instructions, formulas, or processing charts

• Stretch, bend, straighten, shape, pound, or press metal or plastic.

• Apply filler substances to dents in vehicle bodies

• Repair vehicle body parts

• File, sand, grind, or polish metal or plastic objects

• Install or repair windshields or other glass in motor vehicles

• Other duties as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

We offer all full time employees a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K).

Requirements:

• High school, trade or technical school, or community college programs in collision repair or equivalent experience.

• Must pay close attention to detail.

• Valid Driver’s License.

• Work experience in the industry preferred.

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3942

jobs@billionauto.com

Apply in person at our Human Resource office (address above – connected to KDLT news station – open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm) or apply on our career site using the URL below.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/experienced-auto-body-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1447