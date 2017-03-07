Billion Auto – Experienced Body Shop Tech
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
We are looking for a quality candidate to join our Collision/Repair team in Sioux Falls as a Body Shop Technician. Billion Automotive operates some of the best body shops in the area. Come join a great team!
We offer air conditioned facilities with state of the art equipment.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:
• Read technical drawings
• Read work order, instructions, formulas, or processing charts
• Stretch, bend, straighten, shape, pound, or press metal or plastic.
• Apply filler substances to dents in vehicle bodies
• Repair vehicle body parts
• File, sand, grind, or polish metal or plastic objects
• Install or repair windshields or other glass in motor vehicles
• Other duties as assigned
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
We offer all full time employees a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K).
Requirements:
• High school, trade or technical school, or community college programs in collision repair or equivalent experience.
• Must pay close attention to detail.
• Valid Driver’s License.
• Work experience in the industry preferred.
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3942
jobs@billionauto.com
Apply in person at our Human Resource office (address above – connected to KDLT news station – open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm) or apply on our career site using the URL below.
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/experienced-auto-body-tech-sioux-falls-sd/view/1447