Billion Auto – Glass Installer

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking an Automotive Glass Installation Tech to join our Collision/Repair Team!

Duties:

• Install, repair, and replace safety glass and related materials

• Obtain windshields or windows for specific automobiles from stock and examine them for defects prior to installation

• Remove broken or damaged glass windshields or windows from vehicles

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

• Valid Driver’s License

• High School Diploma/GED

• Prior relevant experience preferred

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3942

jobs@billionauto.com

TO APPLY: Visit our career site using the URL below or stop by our Human Resource office (Address above – connected to KDLT news station – open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm) to fill out an application.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/collision-center-glass-installer-sioux-falls-sd/view/1446