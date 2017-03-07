Billion Auto – Glass Installer
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto is seeking an Automotive Glass Installation Tech to join our Collision/Repair Team!
Duties:
• Install, repair, and replace safety glass and related materials
• Obtain windshields or windows for specific automobiles from stock and examine them for defects prior to installation
• Remove broken or damaged glass windshields or windows from vehicles
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements:
• Valid Driver’s License
• High School Diploma/GED
• Prior relevant experience preferred
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3942
jobs@billionauto.com
TO APPLY: Visit our career site using the URL below or stop by our Human Resource office (Address above – connected to KDLT news station – open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm) to fill out an application.
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/collision-center-glass-installer-sioux-falls-sd/view/1446