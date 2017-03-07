Energy Transfer Partners: Dakota Access Pipeline Could Be Moving Oil Soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners says it could be moving oil through the Dakota Access pipeline as early as next week.

The company is finishing up construction under the Lake Oahe Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota – the last piece of work for the $3.8 billion pipeline to move North Dakota oil to a shipping point in Illinois.

American Indian tribes that rely on the lake continue fighting in court, fearing contamination from a pipeline leak.

Oil already is in parts of the line leading up to the lake. ETP says in court documents it’s likely to put oil under the lake next week.

Spokeswoman Vicki Granado says it would take about three weeks to get the oil to Illinois. At that point the pipeline would be considered fully operational.