Filleting Fish With Ted Takasaki

GEARING UP FOR 2017 SIOUX EMPIRE SPORTSMEN'S SHOW

Renowned sport fisherman, Ted Takasaki stopped by the KDLT Kitchen to show Ahtra Elnashar how to filet a walleye before he heads to the 50th Annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show this weekend.

Takasaki is a world record holder and a member of the Worldwide Walleye Fishing Hall of Fame. He’ll be holding seminars at the Sportsmen’s Show throughout the weekend to share his expertise. The show will be held at the Sioux Falls Area from March 9-12.

There will be exhibits and activities there related to boating, camping, hunting, fishing and much more. Takasaki says there will be activities for all ages to enjoy, including a live trout pond and a kids fishing workshop.

For more information on show times and ticket prices, click here.