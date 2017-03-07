Free Short Stacks to Benefit Children’s Miracle Network

IHOP and the Children's Miracle Network team up to help local children

Since launching in 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has become a pop-culture phenomenon with millions of guests and communities helping IHOP and its franchisees raise $24 million to-date for youth health and wellness organizations. All of the money raised on IHOP National Pancake Day stays local and directly helps children in need.

In Sioux Falls, all of the money raised stays in the community to help local injured and sick kids. None of the money goes to administrative costs or salaries.

Tuesday’s event lasts until 7:00pm, bring yourself or your family and support a great cause. Everyone who asks gets a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes in exchange for a donation of your choice to the Sanford Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network.

IHOP is located on 41st street and I-29 in Sioux Falls.