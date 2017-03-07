Orris Sparks Huge Comeback By SDSU Men

Jacks make huge comeback to beat USD after trailing by 16 in first half

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – No. 4 seed South Dakota State gave a nod to last season’s Cardiac Jacks in the 2017 Summit League Tournament semifinals Monday night, knocking off top-seeded South Dakota, 74-71 in front of a tournament-record 11,235 fans at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

SDSU (17-16) faced a 16-point deficit early in the first but didn’t panic and steadily climbed out of the hole until Michael Orris drained an 18-footer with 1.2 seconds left to complete the comeback and give State its first lead since the opening minute of the game.

Orris led the way with 20 points and five rebounds, while Mike Daum just missed a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. Reed Tellinghuisen had 16 points, seven rebounds and two well-timed blocks on the defensive end, and Chris Howell joined the group in double figures with 11 points

USD’s long heave went out of bounds on the ensuing possession and Reed Tellinghuisen‘s pair of free throws sealed the win.

After State scored the opening bucket, USD went on a 22-4 run to lead by 16 just ahead of the 11-minute mark of the first. The Jacks clawed back to within single digits (26-17) when Daum hit a layup at 6:53, though it was Orris who led the team with nine points in the stretch. USD recovered, though, and carried a 44-33 lead into break.

The roller coaster play continued in the second when SDSU cut the Coyotes’ lead to seven, 50-43, in the opening five minutes. USD again responded, pushing the lead to double digits.

Down 56-43 with 13 minutes to play, Lane Severyn grabbed an offensive board and sank the put-back floater to open a 12-2 Jackrabbit run to pull the team within three and began the final push with 10 minutes to play.

After tying it for the first time at 65 with 3:58 to play, the Jacks and USD traded punches until a Matt Mooney 3-pointer with 34 seconds left put the Yotes ahead three, 71-68. Daum sunk free throws on the other end with 24 seconds on the clock, and after the opening shot of USD’s one-and-one fell off the rim, Daum grabbed the rebound, passed it to Orris and let the graduate transfer go to work.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 16-5 all-time in The Summit League Tournament. The Jacks have reached the finals three straight times and four times in the last five years.

Michael Orris reached double figures for the eighth time this season.

SDSU and USD have played three times, and a total of six points have separated the teams. The Jacks won by one in the original matchup, lost by two in the second and won by three tonight.

The last time a team overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win a Summit League Tournament game was March 10, 2009 when NDSU came back from 14 down to defeat Oakland in the championship.

Mike Daum scored in double figures for the 30th time this season.

Tonight’s game marked the third time in its last five Summit League Tournament contests SDSU has faced a deficit of 13 or more points and came back to win.

Up Next

South Dakota State advances to The Summit League Tournament Championship Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Jacks will face the No. 3 seed Omaha.