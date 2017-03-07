PT Customer Pick Up Associate

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

If you have a “go-getter” personality, are dependable, efficient and have a desire to use your talents at a successful, family-owned company, then our part-time Customer Pick-Up Associate position may be just the role for your career ambitions!

Flexible scheduling to include weekday shifts starting at 2:30 pm and/or every other weekend. Our part-time positions come with excellent employee discounts and free access to our company fitness center!

Requirements:

Excellent communication and customer service skills required. Must be able to lift furniture in excess of 100 lbs on a regular basis. Position requires the ability to run a lift machine from heights up to 40 feet. Upon offer, must pass background check and drug test before starting work.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply in person at our distribution center (140 E. Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104) or apply online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers

EOE