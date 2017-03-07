Scoreboard Monday, March 6th

Scoreboard Monday, March 6th

Women’s Basketball

Summit League Semifinals

IUPUI 65, SDSU 61 (OT) *Maddie Guebert 21 points

Western Illinois 84, Omaha 82 *Ellie Brecht 15 points

Men’s Basketball

Summit League Semifinals

SDSU 74,  South Dakota 71 *Orris GW Shot with 1.4 left (20 points)/Mooney 30 points

Omaha vs. IUPUI

Boys Basketball

Iowa Class 2-A Quarterfinals

Western Christian vs. S. Hamilton Jewell

NBA

Timberwolves vs. Portland *Ppd-slick floor from ice underneath

College Softball

Tampa 2, SMSU 0
Tampa 5, SMSU 4
SDSU 3, W. Michigan 2
Niagra 2, SDSU 1

College Baseball

Northern 5, Briar Cliff 1
Northern 6, Briar Cliff 0
St. Cloud 12, SDSU 3

Women’s Tennis

USD 6, Hampton 1
USD 7, Providence 0

Women’s Golf

Battle @ Boulder Creek

UNLV               564 (-12)
Georgetown     597
Oklahoma City     631
South Dakota        647 (5th)

*Brenna Lervick 75-72-147 (7th)

