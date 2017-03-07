Scoreboard Monday, March 6th
Women’s Basketball
Summit League Semifinals
IUPUI 65, SDSU 61 (OT) *Maddie Guebert 21 points
Western Illinois 84, Omaha 82 *Ellie Brecht 15 points
Men’s Basketball
Summit League Semifinals
SDSU 74, South Dakota 71 *Orris GW Shot with 1.4 left (20 points)/Mooney 30 points
Omaha vs. IUPUI
Boys Basketball
Iowa Class 2-A Quarterfinals
Western Christian vs. S. Hamilton Jewell
NBA
Timberwolves vs. Portland *Ppd-slick floor from ice underneath
College Softball
Tampa 2, SMSU 0
Tampa 5, SMSU 4
SDSU 3, W. Michigan 2
Niagra 2, SDSU 1
College Baseball
Northern 5, Briar Cliff 1
Northern 6, Briar Cliff 0
St. Cloud 12, SDSU 3
Women’s Tennis
USD 6, Hampton 1
USD 7, Providence 0
Women’s Golf
Battle @ Boulder Creek
UNLV 564 (-12)
Georgetown 597
Oklahoma City 631
South Dakota 647 (5th)
*Brenna Lervick 75-72-147 (7th)