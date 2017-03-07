SDSU Women Fall In Summit Semis

Jacks lose for 2nd time in Summit League Tournament in semis to IUPUI

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota State women’s basketball had three players score in double figures but it was not enough to top IUPUI as the Jaguars recorded a 65-61 overtime win in The Summit League Tournament semifinal Monday afternoon at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. There were 6,371 fans in attendance.

The Jackrabbits, 22-8, were led by sophomore guard Madison Guebert‘s game-high 21 points-her ninth game of the season with 20-or-more points. Junior forward Ellie Thompson added 13 points and senior guard Kerri Young scored 11 points, all in the first half.

IUPUI, now 24-7, plays Western Illinois in The Summit League Tournament final. Sydney Hall led IUPUI with 18 points while Jenna Gunn added 17 points. Mikale Rogers recorded 16 points and 18 rebounds. Danielle Lawrence added 11 points.

The Jackrabbits had a 12-8 lead after the first quarter but IUPUI rallied to take a 23-21 lead in the second. Young scored on a jump shot in the lane before the first half ended to tie the game.

The teams traded the lead for most of the third quarter before IUPUI took a 5-0 run for a 42-39 lead when Gunn scored with 39 seconds left. Thompson sank a free throw to bring the Jackrabbits within two, 42-40.

Neither team could pull away in the fourth quarter and State’s junior guard Alexis Alexander scored on an offensive rebound to tie the game at 49 and force overtime.

Hall sank a 3-point field goal with 2:04 to play in overtime to take a 57-55 lead. Rogers then scored with 48 seconds left for a 59-55 lead. Guebert sank two 3-point field goals to keep the Jackrabbits within one possession but IUPUI sank five of six free throws in the final 20 seconds.

Notes

Madison Guebert scored her 800 th career point and finished the game with 821. She scored 457 points this season, third-best among SDSU sophomores and 17 th overall.

career point and finished the game with 821. She scored 457 points this season, third-best among SDSU sophomores and 17 overall. Kerri Young scored 1,325 points, ranking her 20 th .

. Ellie Thompson is now 45 points away from 1,000 career points. She has 955 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State awaits word on a possible 11th-straight postseason appearance.