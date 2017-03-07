Senate OKs Limit On Gifts Officials Can Get From Lobbyists

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The state Senate has approved imposing an annual limit on gifts that public officials can accept from lobbyists.

Members voted 25-10 Tuesday to pass the bill. The House will have to debate whether to accept changes made in the Senate.

The proposal would put in place a $100 annual limit for gifts that legislators and other public officials could accept from lobbyists. Starting in 2019, that value would be adjusted for inflation.

A gift would be defined as anything of value given without compensation, but it doesn’t include food, beverage or entertainment for immediate consumption, among other things.

The bill comes after lawmakers recently repealed a voter-imposed government ethics overhaul that included even stricter regulations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.