Sioux Falls to Las Vegas: Another Round Trip Option

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Frontier Airlines is adding a direct flight from Sioux Falls to Las Vegas starting this summer. Today’s announcement from Frontier Airlines launches 11 new year-round and seasonal routes in nine cities across the country, including Sioux Falls.

Frontier is offering special introductory fares as low as $29 on the new routes. Flights will be offered staring June 12. They’ll depart Sioux Falls on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 12:45 p.m. The returning flight will be offered the same days out of Las Vegas at 7:20 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (LAS) – SIOUX FALLS (FSD)

F9 1970 Depart LAS: 7:20 a.m. Arrive FSD: 12:05 p.m.

F9 1971 Depart FSD: 12:45 p.m. Arrive LAS: 1:39 p.m.

Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 12, Year-round