South Dakota House Approves Cannabidiol Measure

Adel Toay
Share This:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – House lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow people in South Dakota with a prescription to use a non-intoxicating compound found in marijuana if it’s approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Members voted 54-13 Tuesday for the bill, which will be sent back to the Senate to consider changes made in the House.

The legislation would exclude cannabidiol, if it receives FDA approved, from the definition of marijuana in state law and classify it as a Schedule IV controlled substance that could be prescribed.

Republican Rep. Spencer Gosch, the bill’s main House sponsor, says it would allow cannabidiol to be available to children with seizure disorders.

London-based GW Pharmaceuticals’ Epidiolex, a nearly pure extract of cannabidiol, is scheduled for review by the FDA this summer.

Related Post

Judge: SD Voter-Approved Ethics Overhaul Can’...
Highway Patrol Seeks New Troopers Applications
SD Lawmakers Deny Home-School Activity Bill
Senate Delays Vote On Repeal Of Government Ethics ...

You Might Also Like