South Dakota Ranked Number 2 in Accidents Related to Distracted Driving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- We told you last Friday about the driver, who drove off the roadway, hit a tree and flipped her car because she was driving and eating an ice cream frosty. So we searched and found out what other distractions can lead to crashes.

“Doesn’t take very long; a split second anything can happen, “says Bobbi Lower, Development Director at Sioux Empire Safety Village.

That’s the message Bobbi Lower tells student’s whenever she talks about distracted driving.

“Keep your hands on the wheel, eyes on the road, and your mind engaged in what you are doing; which is driving, “says Lower.

Bobbi and her coworkers at Sioux Empire Safety Village work to bring awareness about distracted driving. They say although there are no accident statistics regarding distracted driving. The problem still exists.

“South Dakota is number two in the number of people under the age of 19, who die from accidents. So we would like to change that and part of that is because of distracted driving, “says Lower.

It’s the little distractions like eating while driving or sending that quick text that can make a split second decision turn deadly. But Bobbi says taking the time to get those distractions out of the way before you start your trip is key.

“Well it’s not that hard really; things such as you know when you get in your car. Make sure you have things in place, you have things secured, “says Lower.

There is no specific law about distracted driving, but police say you can be ticketed for careless driving. That ticket is $120.