SFFR: Grass Fire Turned Structure Fire Burned Barn To The Ground

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a grass fire around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

First-arriving crews found a barn on fire that had spread to the area around the fire. The barn was burned to the ground when crews arrived on scene. The fire also burned three quarters of an acre of grass and trees.

The fire was contained to the burned area within 15 minutes. Crews will be on scene throughout the day watching hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on the scene by Sioux Falls Police.