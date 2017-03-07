Two People Were Arrested For Using Fake Casino Tickets

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Police say two people were trying to take money using fake casino tickets.

Police say 35 year old William Rainer from Sioux City and 38 year old Casey Lopez from Omaha Nebraska used fake tickets at two Sioux Falls casinos Monday night.

At one business the clerk denied to pay Rainer after they noticed it was fake. At another casino on 10th street, the clerk paid Lopez a misdemeanor amount of cash for the fake ticket.

Police were able to find Rainer and Lopez at a third casino around 11 p.m. Monday night.

They were arrested for having a forged instrument, theft by deception, and for possession of a controlled substance after police found meth in their car