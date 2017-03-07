Western Christian Boys Rally At State 2-A

DES MOINES, IA… The boys from Western Christian want to follow in the shoes of the girls team that just won a state title. But it didn’t look good early when they fell behind South Hamilton Jewell by 16 points in the first half. Jesse Jansma put his team on his back, narrowing the margin to 6 at half. He scored 25 points and helped his team roar back to win 53-47. They play again on Thursday night in the 2-A semifinals.