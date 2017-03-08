Resident Treated For Smoke Inhalation After Overnight Structure Fire

Structure Fire 700 South 1st Ave

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at 700 South 1st Ave. at around 1 a.m. this morning.

First-arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from one unit of a multi-family building. The fire was extinguished within ten minutes of the first arriving crews. Crews were able to hold the fire to the unit of origin. One resident was treated on scene for smoke inhalation by Paramedics Plus. There were no firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on the scene by Sioux Falls Police, Paramedics Plus ambulance and the Red Cross.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue asks all residents to test your smoke detectors.