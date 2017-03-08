Affordable Housing Complex Approved

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Costello Companies have a new affordable housing apartment complex in the works. The Sioux Falls City Council voted 7 to 1 last night to re-zone a five-acre lot near 85th

Street and South Louise Avenue. Costello Companies said the complex will open up in 2019 after further development is finished on 85th Street. Many neighbors nearby are upset over the new complex coming to 85th Street. They said they didn’t expect a housing complex behind their home. They also said there will be too much noise and traffic in the area. Costello Companies told us they understand their concerns but affordable housing is needed in Sioux Falls.

The owner of Costello Companies, Dan Costello, said “This is really set up for those that with entry level jobs in the city. We hear constantly about how contractors are looking for more construction workers. We’ve got a shortage of teachers, we’ve got a shortage of service workers, or restaurant workers.”

Costello said if they don’t provide affordable housing, it’s going to be difficult for people to move to Sioux Falls and to keep the growth going.