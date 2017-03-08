Camille’s Sidewalk Café Shares Special Lent Dishes

No matter the time of day or occasion, Camille's offers something for everyone

Camille’s Sidewalk Café continues to grow and provide the market with a fresh alternative to fast food, in an atmosphere where you can eat, relax and enjoy.

Mike Sandstrom, a catering coordinator at Camille’s Sidewalk Café, joined the KDLT Kitchen to share some of the new menu items for the season of lent. Mike brought with him a breakfast pizza and made a special tuna sandwich on the set.

Camille’s Sidewalk Café can also cater any upcoming event. Camille’s is located at 1216 41st Street in Sioux Falls and features grille items, wraps, sandwiches, salads, smoothies and an ever changing feature item.

The Sioux Falls location is the only one in the state of South Dakota!

Camille’s is open from 7:30am to 9:00pm.

For catering questions call 605-333-9727

or check out their website: http://camillescafe.com