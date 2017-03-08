Cause of Barn Fire Under Investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Strong winds kept fire crews busy Tuesday after a barn fire spread to the land surrounding it. We found out how firefighters do their job in these conditions.

What used to a barn near Arrowhead Parkway and Six Mile Road in Sioux Falls is now ashes. Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday fire crews responded to a grass fire.

Once they arrived they found a barn burned to the ground and nearly an acre of grass and trees scorched as well. Officials say grass fires are more likely to spread in these conditions, with winds up to 50 miles per hour.

“With the winds that there are today; they are drying those fields out faster than we probably are used to in spring. With the seasonally warm weather, the fields are drying faster, “says Battalion Chief Travis Thom with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

Although a winter grass fire is rare, firefighters are ready to battle this type of blaze year-round. They say a fence and a nearby road helped keep Tuesday’s fire from growing. The first goal with field fires is always to contain the flames.

“The tactics of it is usually to try and cut off the point of the fire or the spread of the fire. Usually from the unburned side and then we slowly try to cut a line across to make it so the fuel can’t jump from the burn to the unburned side, “says Thom.

As high winds continue, officials advise landowners to not do any controlled burning.

“Today is not the day to be starting fires at all. Postpone it for a day where we will have lighter winds and a little bit higher humidity than we are expecting, “says Meteorologist Philip Schumacher, of the National Weather Service.

Crews were on scene all day today to make sure the flames did not reignite. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.