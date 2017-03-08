Chad Greenway Remembers His Roots

Mount Vernon native thanks his coach and town in retirement speech

Chad Greenway held a press conference Tuesday to say good bye but more importantly thank you to all those who were so responsible for his 11 year NFL career after being selected in the first round by the Vikings out of Iowa. He was the 4th leading tackler in club history and received numerous awards on and off the field during his career. But the humble small-town boy made sure to thank Myron Steffen his high school coach and all those who helped him along the way.