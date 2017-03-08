Daum, Jacks Advance To NCAA With 79-77 Win Over Omaha

Summit League Player of the Year Mike Daum came up huge for the SDSU men when they needed him the most. Omaha’s talented Mavericks built a big lead early, but the sophomore from Kimball, NE scored 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Jackrabbits rallied down the stretch (they trailed 72-68) to beat Omaha 79-77 to win the post season tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the 2nd straight year and 4th time overall. The Jackrabbits finished the season 18-16 but are playing great basketball after a slow start under new head coach T.J. Otzelberger. They find out Sunday night when and where they will play in the NCAA Tournament.

