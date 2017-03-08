GOP Health Care Bill Is Critical First Test For Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump is facing a crucial first test of his presidency: Can he translate his bully pulpit and popularity with conservative voters into a legislative win?

Trump has carried out his accomplishments so far via executive authority or appointments ratified by the Senate. Now the Washington newcomer finds himself in the more complex realm of legislative deal-making.

Republican congressional leaders are pushing forward their long-promised plan to undo former President Barack Obama’s health care law and replace it with a conservative blueprint that shrinks the federal role and reduces assistance to help voters buy coverage.

The plan is under attack from conservatives as well as medical groups and the AARP, and congressional Republican leaders have made clear they’ll rely on Trump to corral restive lawmakers and bring them in line.