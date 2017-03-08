LIVE AT THE SUMMIT-SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell

Talking Championship Game Night & Last Night's Magic!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s Championship Tuesday night for the South Dakota State men’s basketball team!

The Jacks advanced to the title game after Michael Orris’ jumper with 1.5 seconds left completed a 74-71 comeback win over South Dakota in Monday’s semifinals in front of a Summit League Tournament record crowd of more than 11,000.

SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell joined us during the 5 PM newscast to talk about attendance for tonight’s game and to try and recreate the magic of last night’s madness by taking a shot from the same spot as Orris! Click on the video viewer to watch!