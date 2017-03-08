LIVE AT THE SUMMIT-SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell

Talking Championship Game Night & Last Night's Magic!
Zach Borg
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  It’s Championship Tuesday night for the South Dakota State men’s basketball team!

The Jacks advanced to the title game after Michael Orris’ jumper with 1.5 seconds left completed a 74-71 comeback win over South Dakota in Monday’s semifinals in front of a Summit League Tournament record crowd of more than 11,000.

SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell joined us during the 5 PM newscast to talk about attendance for tonight’s game and to try and recreate the magic of last night’s madness by taking a shot from the same spot as Orris!  Click on the video viewer to watch!

Related Post

Jacks Route Denver In Preview Of Summit Tournament...
Ober’s Return Helps Jackrabbit Women Run Awa...
BREAKING: SDSU’s Macy Miller To Miss Remaind...
Big 2nd Half Gives Jackrabbits A Big Win Over IUPU...

You Might Also Like