Performance Series Coming To Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Today the Washington Pavilion announced the shows included in this year’s Performance Series.

The Pavilion said all of the shows are Tony Nominated or Tony Award Winning Shows. Most of the shows are geared towards all ages. They include, ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘Motown,’ ‘Chicago,’ ‘Cabaret,’ and more.

The Director of Husby Performing Arts Center, Regina Ruhberg, said “Having a Broadway series, I think it’s a staple in Sioux Falls. It gives a chance for people to buy the entire subscription. To be a part of a Broadway family. Get the same seats for every show and then you get early on sales, and early ticket warnings for shows that are coming up.”

If you would like to subscribe to the Performing Arts Series, you can call (605) 367-6000 or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office.