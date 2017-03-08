Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

SIOUX FALLS – Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night police were called to a business in the area of 31st and Minnesota to a report of a robbery

Police say the man entered the business, showed a gun, and demanded money. There were no injuries and at the time there were 3 customers and one employee at the business.

Police have surveillance footage and say that the suspect was wearing a jacket and jeans with no mask. The suspect is described as a white male, brown hair, about 6 ft tall and 180lbs.

The investigation is ongoing and KDLT News will provide updates as they become available.