Rapid City Police Investigating 4th Homicide This Year

RAPID CITY – Shortly before 8:30 this morning Rapid City Police were called to the Price Motel for a report of an unconscious person.

Once police arrived on scene they say the subject showed clear signs of an assault and and is now a homicide investigation. Police are investigating the scene and say they have identified the victim. Police also say they have suspects they are actively seeking now.

This is the fourth homicide in Rapid City this year alone.

