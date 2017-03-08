Reactions To Dramatic SDSU Win Over USD

Emotions were dramatically different after SDSU's comeback win over USD

Michael Orris was the happiest Jackrabbit Monday night when he hit the game-winner with 1.4 seconds left to beat USD and help his team advance to the title game Tuesday night. Afterall, a spot in the NCAA was on the line and it’s something he’s dreamed about since he was a kid. As for Matt Mooney of the Coyotes who scored 30, he left the Premier Center determined to get back next year with his young team.