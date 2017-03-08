Reactions To Dramatic SDSU Win Over USD

Emotions were dramatically different after SDSU's comeback win over USD
Mark Ovenden
Share This:

Michael Orris was the happiest Jackrabbit Monday night when he hit the game-winner with 1.4 seconds left to beat USD and help his team advance to the title game Tuesday night. Afterall, a spot in the NCAA was on the line and it’s something he’s dreamed about since he was a kid. As for Matt Mooney of the Coyotes who scored 30, he left the Premier Center determined to get back next year with his young team.

Related Post

Gross Honored, Bono Talks Wrestling
Summit Tourney Preview
Miles Excited To Coach Talent Like Nilsen
Tuesday, January 3rd 6 P.M. Sportscast

You Might Also Like