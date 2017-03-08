Scoreboard Tuesday, March 7th

Mark Ovenden
Scoreboard Tuesday, March 7th

Men’s Basketball

Summit League Championship

SDSU 79, Omaha 77 *Daum 37 points/12 rebounds

Women’s Basketball

Summit League Championship

Western Illinois 77, IUPUI 69 *Overtime

NHL

St. Louis 2, Wild 1

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Region 1AA
Brookings 68, Brandon Valley 56

Harrisburg 71, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52

Region 2AA
Aberdeen Central 59, Sturgis Brown 46

Huron 57, Rapid City Central 36

Class A – Sweet Sixteen
Chamberlain 61, Crow Creek 47

Dakota Valley 85, Sioux Valley 79, OT

Madison 67, Hot Springs 30

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 81, Pine Ridge 77

Sioux Falls Christian 83, Sisseton 44

St. Thomas More 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 45

Tea Area 85, Little Wound 58

Tri-Valley 61, Clark/Willow Lake 39

Region 1B
Langford 48, Florence/Henry 29

Region 2B
Sully Buttes 66, Potter County 47

Region 3B
Wolsey-Wessington 66, Castlewood 55

Region 4B
Bridgewater-Emery 69, Chester 64

Region 5B
Parker 61, Irene-Wakonda 58

Region 6B
Platte-Geddes 49, Gregory 35

Region 7B
White River 76, Wall 40

Region 8B
Harding County 58, Lemmon 38

