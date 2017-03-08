Scoreboard Tuesday, March 7th
Scoreboard Tuesday, March 7th
Scoreboard Tuesday, March 7th
Men’s Basketball
Summit League Championship
SDSU 79, Omaha 77 *Daum 37 points/12 rebounds
Women’s Basketball
Summit League Championship
Western Illinois 77, IUPUI 69 *Overtime
NHL
St. Louis 2, Wild 1
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Region 1AA
Brookings 68, Brandon Valley 56
Harrisburg 71, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52
Region 2AA
Aberdeen Central 59, Sturgis Brown 46
Huron 57, Rapid City Central 36
Class A – Sweet Sixteen
Chamberlain 61, Crow Creek 47
Dakota Valley 85, Sioux Valley 79, OT
Madison 67, Hot Springs 30
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 81, Pine Ridge 77
Sioux Falls Christian 83, Sisseton 44
St. Thomas More 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 45
Tea Area 85, Little Wound 58
Tri-Valley 61, Clark/Willow Lake 39
Region 1B
Langford 48, Florence/Henry 29
Region 2B
Sully Buttes 66, Potter County 47
Region 3B
Wolsey-Wessington 66, Castlewood 55
Region 4B
Bridgewater-Emery 69, Chester 64
Region 5B
Parker 61, Irene-Wakonda 58
Region 6B
Platte-Geddes 49, Gregory 35
Region 7B
White River 76, Wall 40
Region 8B
Harding County 58, Lemmon 38