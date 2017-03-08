SDSO Presents “The Fellowship Of The Strings”

Among the thriving art and music scenes in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is a gem of musical excellence. The orchestra will be showing off their pop music repertoire at their upcoming “The Fellowship of the Strings” concert this weekend.

Jake Windish, a marketing assistant with SDSO, says the concert will appeal to film-lovers of all ages. He says they’ll even be featuring some music from popular video games.

Members from the Dakota String Quartet, who are also members of SDSO, stopped by KDLT this morning to play a preview of the music which will be featured in the concert.

There will be two performances this weekend, one on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.