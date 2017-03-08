SDSU Men Repeat As Summit League Champions

Jacks edge Omaha 79-77 at Premier Center

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The Jacks are dancing once again.

Behind a monstrous night from sophomore Mike Daum, the South Dakota State men captured their fourth Summit League basketball crown in six years with a 79-77 win over Omaha Tuesday at the Premier Center.

Daum, the Summit League Player of the Year, poured in 24 of his game-high 37 points in the second half as SDSU (18-16) held off an athletic Mavericks team down the stretch. The tournament MVP also pulled down 12 boards to send the Jacks to their fourth NCAA tournament in program history.

“I definitely knew I was going to have to score a little better than I did last game,” said Daum, who had 18 points in the Jacks’ semifinal win over rival USD on Monday. “I was just doing what I could to help the team out.”

Chris Howell added 12 points and Reed Tellinghuisen 11.

The Jacks have won six straight. They will find out who, when and where they play Sunday night.

KDLT’s Zach Borg also caught up with SDSU athletic director Justin Sell after the game. You can find that interview below.