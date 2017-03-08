Sioux Falls Proclaims Friday “Louie Anderson Day”

Iconic Comedian Performs at Orpheum Theater Friday Night

SIOUX FALLS – Minnesota native and Emmy Award winning comedian Louie Anderson will be recognized by the city of Sioux Falls on Friday when he returns to the historic Orpheum Theater with his latest tour.

“Louie Anderson Day” in Sioux Falls is a tribute to one of the country’s “100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time” as proclaimed by Comedy Central.

Anderson performs Friday at 8 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater. Tickets are $36.50 and are available at Ticketmaster.com, JadePresents.com, The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center KELOLAND Box Office (1201 N West Avenue; Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000