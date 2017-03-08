TV, DV, Parker and BW/Emery Advance To State Tourneys

Dakota Valley upsets top seed Sioux Valley in Sweet 16
Mark Ovenden
It was a busy night in boys basketball as 20 teams advanced to the 3 state tournaments. And the surprise of the night came as the Sanford Pentagon where top-seeded Sioux Valley lost to Dakota Valley 85-79 in overtime. Robert Rosenquist had 28 points to pace the win while Tayton Vincent scored 27 for the Cossacks. Also in Sweet 16 play Tri-Valley got 17 from Jayden Burggraff as the Mustangs beat Clark/Willow Lake 61-39. Madison, Chamberlain, Tea Area, St. Thomas More, SF Christian and Mount Vernon/Plankinton also made the State “A”.

In class “B” top ranked and unbeaten Bridgewater/Emery beat Chester 69-64 as Sawyer Schultz had 34 points. And at Tea Parker rallied past Irene/Wakonda 61-58. Langford, Sully Buttes, Wolsey/Wessington, Platte/Geddes, White River and Harding County all advanced to the State “B”.

In “AA” Brookings, Harrisburg, Huron and Aberdeen rounded out the field.

