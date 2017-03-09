Aberdeen Man Sentenced To 40 Years For Killing Infant Son

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – An Aberdeen man accused of killing his infant son more than a year ago has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Myron Touche Jr. pleaded guilty in February to manslaughter in the December 2015 death of 3-week-old Elias Touche, who authorities said suffered head trauma when Touche shook the child because he was crying.

The American News reports that Touche was sentenced Wednesday. He was given credit for more than a year that he’s already spent behind bars. He also was ordered to pay restitution to cover medical and burial costs. He’ll be eligible for parole after serving 26 years in prison.