Bond Set For Daycare Owner Accused In Baby’s Death

SIOUX FALLS – The woman accused in the death of a baby at her in-home daycare appeared in court today.

28-year-old Jennifer Jonnes bond was reduced today to $5,000.

There are also several conditions Jonnes has to follow, including no contact with children, other than family members or without another adult present or permission.

Jonnes is facing manslaughter charges after a two-month-old boy’s death back in September.

Investigators say the boy stopped breathing after Jonnes placed him in a car seat for a nap.