Feds: Iowa Gym Owner Was Part Of Large-Scale Steroid Network

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa City gym manager has been implicated in a five-year conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids.

Investigators say in court documents filed Wednesday that 39-year-old Stanley Szeto was a coconspirator in a “large-scale nationwide distribution” network.

The bodybuilder was arrested in August. Officers executed warrants at his Iowa City home and gym, 319 Elite Fitness in Coralville, seizing dozens of vials and tablets of suspected steroids and packaging materials. The government’s seeking an order to keep $2,680 in seized cash.

A DEA agent says there’s evidence Szeto bought steroids from a supplier in China and filled orders for 200 hundred customers. Szeto’s expected to plead guilty to a federal charge next week.

Separately, he’s awaiting trial on an assault charge after he allegedly fractured the skull of a patron at Union Bar in Iowa City, where he was working as a bouncer. Szeto claims self-defense.