Governor’s Protest Bill Changed To Include Emergency Clause

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A special legislative panel has reached an agreement on Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s public safety bill addressing potential oil pipeline protests in South Dakota.

Matt Konenkamp, a policy adviser to the governor, said Thursday that Daugaard is going to invite South Dakota tribal leaders to discuss with public safety officials and others how best to manage possible protests collaboratively.

A conference committee voted 4-2 to put an emergency provision back into the bill. That would make it take effect immediately and block voters from referring it to the ballot.

It would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers to approve the plan, which would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor for someone to stand in the highway to stop traffic or to trespass in a posted emergency area, among other provisions.