Jacks React To Winning Summit Title

SDSU men happy to be headed for NCAA Tournament after Summit League title

The SDSU men defied all odds, entering the Summit League Tournament with a 15-16 record and winning 3 straight and the championship with a 79-77 win Tuesday night at the Premier Center. Afterwards Mike Daum, Tevin King and Michael Orris talked about what it meant to make the Big Dance where they hope to keep surprising the doubters.