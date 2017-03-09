Keystone XL Opponents Appeal South Dakota Authorization

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Keystone XL opponents have asked a South Dakota judge to block authorization of a portion of the oil pipeline that would traverse the state.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission last year voted to accept the guarantee of pipeline developer TransCanada Corp. that it will meet conditions specified when the project was approved in 2010.

Native American tribes, some landowners and environmental groups who are concerned the pipeline would contaminate water supplies and contribute to pollution appealed the regulator’s decision.

Judge John Brown of the Sixth Judicial Circuit heard arguments in the case Wednesday. It’s unclear when he’ll rule.

Attorneys for TransCanada and the commission have asked the judge to uphold the order.

The Trump administration is expected to authorize the pipeline that would carry crude oil from Canada to Nebraska.