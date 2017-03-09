Lack Of Experience Might Help Luverne

Paquette thinks youth be an advantage for his team at State "A"

The Luverne Cardinals are making their 2nd-ever appearance at the Minnesota State “A” Hockey Tournament Wednesday night. They face top-seeded Hermantown with a team that is young and has not played in this environment before. And first-year head coach Phil Paquette who had a great career as a player for Luverne, thinks that might not actually be a disadvantage for his team. The Hawwks bring a 26-game win streak to the 1st round game and the Cardinals have won 13 in a row.