Pairing Foods And Beers In The KDLT Kitchen

Neil Jones from Miner Brewing Company at Prairie Berry East Bank joined the KDLT Kitchen with two special craft beers that are featured in the first ever Brewer’s Row Mash Madness in downtown Sioux Falls.

Currently, the underdog, Mango Cream Ale has a slight edge in voting over the favorite, Mr. Valentine.

You can decide for yourself by tasting the featured beers and vote for your favorite. The winner will advance to the second round of the Brewer’s Row Mash Madness, or “Frosty Four” which begins March 16th with the top craft beer featured from each of the four breweries involved. The beer with the most votes will be crowed Brewer’s Row Mash Madness Champion and will be announced March 31.

While sipping and deciding what craft beer will get your vote, be sure to order snack platter to enhance the flavors of the beer and make your visit more enjoyable. Snack platters feature a variety of meats, chesses, crackers and homemade caramel corn to name a few.