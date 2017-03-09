Reisdorfer, Luverne Almost Pull Major Upset

Cardinals fall in OT to #1 Hermantown at State "A" Hockey Tournament
Mark Ovenden
Share This:

The Luverne Cardinals put up an incredible effort against #1 Hermantown Wednesday night at the Boys State “A” Hockey Tournament losing 3-2 in overtime. Kaden Ericson was the star of the night for both teams with 49 saves keeping his team close throughout. Luverne trailed 2-0 in the 2nd period when Tyler Reisdorfer got the Cardinals on the board. It stayed that way until late when Reisdorfer made a great move leading to the tying goal with 2:08 left and send the game to OT. But the Hawks, who have been to 8 straight title games responded right away in the extra session. Dylan Kolquist scored the game-winner just 42 seconds in end the bid for the huge upset. The Cards are 22-6-1 under first year head coach Phil Paquette.

Related Post

Luverne Excited To Make State Hockey Tourney
Luverne Kruse’s To State Hockey Tourney
Lack Of Experience Might Help Luverne

You Might Also Like