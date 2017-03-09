Reisdorfer, Luverne Almost Pull Major Upset

Cardinals fall in OT to #1 Hermantown at State "A" Hockey Tournament

The Luverne Cardinals put up an incredible effort against #1 Hermantown Wednesday night at the Boys State “A” Hockey Tournament losing 3-2 in overtime. Kaden Ericson was the star of the night for both teams with 49 saves keeping his team close throughout. Luverne trailed 2-0 in the 2nd period when Tyler Reisdorfer got the Cardinals on the board. It stayed that way until late when Reisdorfer made a great move leading to the tying goal with 2:08 left and send the game to OT. But the Hawks, who have been to 8 straight title games responded right away in the extra session. Dylan Kolquist scored the game-winner just 42 seconds in end the bid for the huge upset. The Cards are 22-6-1 under first year head coach Phil Paquette.