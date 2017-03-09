Remembering Rebekah: Foundation Formed to Carry on Spader’s Legacy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A little girl’s legacy is continuing to live on past her 10 short years of life.

Known for her generous “Wish Gift Concerts,” Rebekah Spader passed away last August after battling severe medical conditions her entire life.

Now, her family is using Rebekah’s spirit to keep her memory alive.

“It’s been very quiet around the house. I mean she just had a big personality, she just loved life and was loud,” said Rebekah’s father Tony.

Rebekah Spader could instantly light up a room with her laugh alone.

It’s been more than six months since she passed away. But not a day goes by that the Spaders don’t think of their bubbly little girl.

“We will miss her until we get to heaven and join her,” said Tony.

Until that time comes, Tony and Stephanie are hoping to keep Rebekah’s memory alive through a foundation in her name.

“Rebekah, in her lifetime, gave us the gift of sharing. She loved to share; she loved to do these kinds of things. After she passed away we were trying to figure out, ‘What could we do to keep that spirit alive in our family?’ So this is kind of what came out of it.”

The foundation, recently registered as a 501c3 non-profit, will raise money that the Spaders hope to give back to families in similar situations as their own as well as charities that Rebekah loved.

“We’re ready to just press on, and make a difference,” said Stephanie.

They’re still in the beginning stages of planning out the specifics of how the foundation will operate.

A logo has just been designed that Tony and Stephanie say couldn’t resemble Rebekah any better.

“When they were putting the tree together that pink butterfly actually happened on accident and they thought it was perfect, and that is really a sign of new life, new beginnings,” said Stephanie.

They say know the foundation would get Rebekah’s “giggle” of approval.

“I think she would just laugh and giggle and enjoy it and start trying to figure out where the moneys gonna go.”

She may no longer be with us today, but Rebekah Spader’s light continues to shine.

“And her spirit can live on in the legacy,” Tony adds.

More information on the foundation can be found on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RebekahsLegacy/