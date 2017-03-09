Sioux Falls Offering Hundreds Of Seasonal Employment Opportunities

SIOUX FALLS – It may not be warm out yet, but the city of Sioux Falls is looking ahead to summer, opening up hundreds of seasonal employment opportunities.

The Parks and Rec department hires a variety of seasonal work ranging from lifeguarding to park maintenance positions. The jobs range from 10 dollars an hour to 15 with flexible schedules. Recreational seasonal employees typically work for 13 weeks making anywhere from $3,000-$4,500 depending on part time versus full time hours.

“There are 57 full time employees on the operation side and we hire over 250 seasonal employees to give you kind of a sense of a balance, so it couldn’t be more important that we get these positions filled,” said Kelby Mieras the Parks and Recreation Operations Manager.

The parks department hires people beginning at 15 years of age.

APPLY HERE: Seasonal Jobs