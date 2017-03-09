Smoke Alarm Saves Man’s Life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls man is left without a home after a fire broke out in his apartment, but firefighters say this situation could have been much worse. If not for a smoke alarm and this weekend as we move the clocks forward. It’s a good reminder to check your alarm batteries as well.

They are a small price to pay for the safety and security of your home; smoke alarms. Sioux Falls fire and rescue say one saved a man’s life overnight.

Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to 700 South First Avenue, for a fire at this house. There are apartments inside the home and investigators say the fire started in one of the units, from an iron that was plugged in and left on top of a towel. The man living there had to be treated for smoke inhalation but because of his smoke alarm, he made it out alive.

“A lot of people don’t think this, but it’s not the flames that kill most people in fires it’s the smoke. They are usually dead from the smoke inhalation before the flames can get to them. So that’s why it’s important to have a working smoke alarm to alert you, “says John Wagner, Fire Inspector of the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

That’s why firefighters want all residents to test their smoke alarms at least once a month and change the batteries once a year. Eventually, homeowners need to get new smoke alarms altogether.

“If you look on the back of the smoke alarm itself; there will be a date and the date is when it was manufactured. So you basically add 10 years to that date, that’s when you need to replace that smoke alarm, “says Wagner.

Although, what’s left of the home is damaged, in the end, a lesson and a reminder were gained.

“So one-third of our lives we are asleep and kind of defenseless from fire, and we need something to wake us up, “says Wagner.

Fire inspectors say the residents in the building’s other units can continue living there. The man whose apartment caught fire will be displaced for at least a couple months.