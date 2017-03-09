South Dakota Lawmakers Struggle With Difficult State Budget

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A key House lawmaker says that he anticipates lower-than-expected state revenues mean flat funding for education, health care providers and state workers in the upcoming budget year.

Joint Committee on Appropriations Vice Chairman David Anderson, a Republican, said Thursday that’s his position. Republican Sen. Deb Peters, a panel member, says senators are pushing for some form of increases.

Peters says legislators can find efficiencies to fund their priorities.

Lawmakers recently set revenue targets significantly lower than those Gov. Dennis Daugaard included in his December budget address. He proposed modest increases in those areas for fiscal year 2018.

Low inflation, less spending in the farm economy and e-commerce transactions that avoid sales taxes have hit state tax collections.

Bureau of Finance and Management Commissioner Liza Clark says that Daugaard’s priority is a balanced budget.