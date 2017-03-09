Southern Sioux Falls On Track For Big-Time Development

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Earlier this week a proposed controversial apartment complex in southern Sioux Falls got the go-ahead from city council.

But that’s not the only housing being built in that area, and the city says it certainly won’t be the last.

“Eight-fifth and Louise has been very vibrant for people, they want to be down there,” says Chief Planning and Zoning Official for the City of Sioux Falls, Jeffery Schmitt.

The intersection and west of it doesn’t have the traffic of 41st and Louise Avenue, or even 69th and Louise Avenue.

In fact, there are still sections of 85th Street that aren’t paved.

But city officials say soon that will change.

“There’s some interest down there for commercial development,” says Schmitt.

Schmitt says Sanford Health owns land north of 85th Street and Lloyd companies already has land on the east and west side of the interstate.

“A lot of the developers are buying everything so that they can have the opportunity to build homes, apartments, and offices,” explains Schmitt. “Also medical clinics and schools and churches usually come in first.”

But before businesses will start to pop up, Schmitt says the area needs more “customers” — or residents living there.

“The customers need to be there to serve the business, otherwise the businesses just don’t make it long enough.”

He says that takes time.

“Sixty-ninth and Louise started in 2001, it’s now 16, 17 years later and now you have a Lewis, now you have a Culver’s, now you have a gas station,” says Schmitt. “It took 16 years.”

But with all the new housing complexes being built near 85th Street and the interstate close by, Schmitt says the area is well on its way to becoming a busy commercial part of town.

“Will it be in June? No. Will it be by Tuesday? No. But in 10 years, it takes that long.”

City and county officials have proposed an interchange at 85th Street and I-29.

Developers believe that would attract even more people to the area.

But construction on that project likely wouldn’t begin until 2020.