Strip Mall With Black Sheep Coffee Closing At End Of March

SIOUX FALLS – A coffee shop that’s been in the same spot in Sioux Falls for more than a decade will close its doors at the end of the month.

The strip mall where Black Sheep Coffee is on 12th street is closing on March 28th. The mall was up for sale for more than a year and businesses were notified that the building was sold back in January.

The strip mall is slated to become a gas station. Regulars and staff members say it will be strange not seeing the shop in its old place.

“to see a lot of our regular faces and have to tell them that, you know, i’m moving on or we’re all kind of moving it definitely, kind of, hits you,” said the manager of Black Sheep, Matthew Pitts.

A regular at Black Sheep Coffee says the shop has been a huge part of his life and was sad to hear the news.

“it was just like a really melancholy, like sad moment realizing that something that had been such a huge part of my life is going to be no longer,” said Jayson Weihs

All is not lost for Black Sheep Coffee fans, the shop is weighing their options to reopen in a location near downtown Sioux Falls.